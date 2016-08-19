Bearcats run past Nelson, 16-6, in home scrimmage today

In their final tune-up before the regular season opener next week, the Aledo Bearcats outlasted Byron Nelson High School, 16-6, in the timed portion of a scrimmage this morning at Bearcat Stadium.

The “timed” quarter ended the scrimmage. The Bearcats’ offense scored seven touchdowns in the controlled part of the scrimmage before the teams played a 15-minute, running clock quarter to conclude the scrimmage.

Nelson scored just two touchdowns on offense – on the last play of the controlled portion of the scrimmage and on the first play of the timed portion (70-yard TD pass).

After Nelson’s score in the timed quarter, the Bearcats blocked the extra point as Rhett Harris scooped up the loose football and sprinted to the end zone to cut the Nelson lead to 6-2.

The teams then traded punts before Aledo scored on a three-play drive. On first down, running back Michael Jordan scampered for 13 yards, and on the next play quarterback Dillon Davis completed a seven-yard pass to Beau Mask. Davis went back to Jordan on the next play, and the senior blasted off left tackle and cut back to the middle for a 22-yard touchdown run and a 9-6 lead.

Nelson’s ensuing drive was stopped on first down when safety Logan Childs intercepted a pass.

The turnover led to a three-play, 44-yard drive that ended on a 30-yard pass from Davis to Jeffrey “Scooby” Carter. Freshman Jase McClellan set up the TD with runs of 12 and 3 yards, respectively, as Aledo stretched its lead to 16-6.

An interception by sophomore cornerback Brannon Webb thwarted Nelson’s final drive.

Before the timed quarter, each teams No. 1 and No. 2 units took turns scrimmaging. Each unit started with a 10-minute running clock that was reduced to seven minutes the second time each unit was on the field.

The Bearcats scored seven touchdowns in those segments.

Davis threw a 30-yard TD pass to receiver Hunter Rosson to begin the first portion of the scrimmage. Davis followed with a 19-yard touchdown pass over the middle to receiver Logan Bridges before Jordan reached the end zone on a four-yard blast.

Davis and McClellan hooked up for a 30-yard touchdown pass. On the play, McClellan received a big block at the 20-yard line from receiver Preston Jefferis as McClellan waltzed to the end zone.

Jordan excited the Bearcat Stadium crowd with a 70-yard run up the middle as linemen Truett Knox and Carter Tillman opened up a huge hole for the senior to spring through on his way to pay dirt. Davis continued the touchdown barrage by throwing a 55-yard TD strike to freshman Money Parks, and Aledo closed the scoring in the first part of the scrimmage when quarterback Zane Hayden connected with receiver Tripp Jones for a 22-yard score.

Defensively, Johan Dube, Carson Hyles and Childs each picked off a Nelson pass.

The Bearcats will open the 2016 season on Friday, Aug. 26 against Colleyville Heritage. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine. For an advance article on the game see the Aug. 26 issue of The Community News.