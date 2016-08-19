Education

Making their mark

7 days ago
261 Views
1 Min Read
Emily Garner and Kaylie Taylor were hard at work this week painting their senior parking spaces at AHS.
Emily Garner and Kaylie Taylor were hard at work this week painting their senior parking spaces at AHS.

Back to school at Aledo High School means a fresh coat of paint on the seniors’ parking spaces. Seniors have the opportunity to personalize their spot, and the students have been working the last few weeks finishing their designs.

Events Calendar

« August 2016 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Fri 26

Football

August 26 @ 7:30 pm
Fri 26

Football

August 26 @ 7:30 pm
Sat 27

Snowball Express

August 27 @ 8:00 am
Sat 27

Cross Country

August 27 @ 8:30 am
Sat 27

Backyard Motorcycle Cruise

August 27 @ 10:00 am
Sat 27

Parker Paws Adoption Event 

August 27 @ 11:00 am
Mon 29

Master Gardener training orientation

August 29 @ 2:00 pm
Mon 29

Open House

August 29 @ 6:30 pm
Mon 29

Sooner Than You Think

August 29 @ 7:00 pm
Tue 30

Tennis

August 30 @ 4:30 pm

Recent Comments

    /* ]]> */